Milan consider €70million wonderkid Reinier

Reinier Jesus Carvalho is the last great talent from Flamengo. Born in Brasilia on 19 January 2002, he is gaining attention in the club that launched Vinicius and Paquetà. He dreams of repeating the deeds of Zidane, his idol, but in Brazil, he is compared to Ronaldinho.

Milan is said to already been in contact with Flamengo to understand the possible margins of negotiation, considering the player's termination clause: 70 million euros. The figure is a reason for discussion at Juventus, whose scouts are also following U-17’s just to closely observe Reinier.

The two Manchester clubs and PSG are both interested in the player who has represented the Selecao jersey at U-17. Rumors from Spain give Real Madrid already in contact with Flamengo to try to close and anticipate a substantial competition.

Leonardo fell in love, from a footballing point of view, with this 17-year-old with a flair and a desire. Flamengo can boast a preferential channel, for the relationship he has with the current leadership and as a player with the red and black jacket of the Rio de Janeiro club.

The bianconeri like it, but at the moment there are no such investments planned for a very young, albeit very strong. Without forgetting that the boy is followed by the agent Giuliano Bertolucci, close to Leonardo for years. That's why Milan is in the running and can have its say, despite Real Madrid being a tough opponent to beat. But it had also been for Paquetà and everyone knows how it ended.