Milan consider former Lazio target Lobotka for midfield?
13 July at 11:15AC Milan are looking for midfield additions and their pursuits have led them to a new name, on top of their chase of Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout and Fulham's Jean Michael Seri.
The new name on the shortlist is Celta Vigo's Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, a player, born in 1994, who was a target of the Rossoneri's Serie A rivas Lazio last summer.
However, it is likely that Milan will only move for the Slovak if they fail in pursuit of their other two targets.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments