Milan consider former Lazio target Lobotka for midfield?

13 July at 11:15
AC Milan are looking for midfield additions and their pursuits have led them to a new name, on top of their chase of Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout and Fulham's Jean Michael Seri.

The new name on the shortlist is Celta Vigo's Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, a player, born in 1994, who was a target of the Rossoneri's Serie A rivas Lazio last summer.

However, it is likely that Milan will only move for the Slovak if they fail in pursuit of their other two targets.

