Milan consider moves for Real Madrid duo if Donnarumma leaves
13 August at 13:00According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, in the event that AC Milan end up selling Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the Rossoneri would instead turn their attention to signing a new playmaker; with Real Madrid duo Isco and James Rodriguez named as potential targets.
Sporting director Leonardo returned to PSG from Milan this summer and has identified Donnarumma as the player to replace Gianluigi Buffon; the veteran Italian keeper's contract expiring at the end of the 2018/19 season and he returned to the club where he is held in the highest regard - Juventus. With Kevin Trapp sold to Eintracht Frankfurt, the club are now looking to sign a new keeper, with Donnarumma topping the shortlist.
Milan would only let the starlet go in case of a mega-money offer, of upwards of 50 million euros; which would then be enough to finance a possible move for either Isco or James Rodriguez, the latter having been linked with Napoli for a majority of the summer before the Neapolitan side turned all their focus to PSV's Mexican winger Hirving Lozano.
