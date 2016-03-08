Milan consider sale of striker wanted by Torino

07 June at 19:00
According to what has been reported by the Corriere della Sera, AC Milan are prepared to let go of Italian striker Patrick Cutrone this summer. 

The newspaper reports that Milan consider Cutrone to be too similar to Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek and are, therefore, considering the sale of the Italian forward.

This news will alert Torino; who have expressed an interest in the forward if one of either Simone Zaza or Andrea Belotti were to leave the club.

