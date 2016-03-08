Milan consider sensational move for Haaland in January
20 December at 09:20Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are considering making sensational move for Austrian club RB Salzburg’s star forward Erling Braut Haaland in the January transfer window.
The Milan-based club have been in the market to sign an attacking player in the mid-season transfer window and have been strongly linked with veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović who will be available as a free-agent once his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31st.
However, delay from the former Sweden international in deciding whether he is willing to join the Milan-based club have pushed the hierarchy at the San Siro to look for alternatives in the market.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that Milan’s hierarchy have held discussions with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola for the possible transfer of the player in January.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in European football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United in the recent past.
