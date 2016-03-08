Milan considered Keita Balde move during the summer
13 September at 22:30AC Milan had an active summer market. The Rossoneri signed a number of talents from around Europe and bolstered their squad for the 2019/20 Serie A campaign. Having come to an agreement to not participate in this season's Europa League, the club had slightly more room when it came to spending flexibility.
One of the Rossoneri's top targets over the summer was Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa; the profile of the Argentine fitting exactly what the club were after as they pursued a deal for a trequartista.
With this in mind, Correa was not the only attacking player Milan had in mind. The Rossoneri also scouted the possibility of signing Keita Balde; the former Lazio and Inter Milan forward that Monaco were ready to sell if the situation was correct.
