Milan considering another attempt to sign Brazilian starlet

14 September at 20:30
In the summer, AC Milan were being linked with a move for Napoli and Arsenal target Everton Soares. 

The Brazilian was attracting the interest of several top clubs due to his natural talent and flair, as well as impressing with his native Brazil at the Copa America during the summer.

Milan, as well as the other interested clubs, did not end up pursuing a move for the forward but the current belief is that the Rossoneri may return to the forward's trail in January.

