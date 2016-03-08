Milan considering Aurier as Tottenham look to sell the player
23 April at 20:30AC Milan are interested in Tottenham full back Serge Aurier, who the North London club are looking to sell in the summer, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri followed the 27-year-old Ivorian right back last summer but never made an offer, considering his high market value and expensive wages. However, the Milanese club may have another opportunity to sign him, due to Spurs’ current position on the player.
Aurier has violated the terms of the lockdown in England, the report continues, and his continued attitude and behavioral problems have convinced Tottenham that now is the right time to give up on him. Milan are considering submitting an offer for the 27-year-old, although his wages are likely to be lowered.
Aurier has made 33 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 2755 minutes. In that time, he has scored two goals and provided seven assists.
Apollo Heyes
