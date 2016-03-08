Milan, considering Bologna's Dijks to replace Rodriguez

AC Milan are considering strengthening their left-back position by signing Mitchell Dijks from Bologna, according to Calciomercato.com.The reason is that the Milan management are not convinced by Ricardo Rodriguez following his poor performances so far this season, with the player making errors regularly in the Milan defence.26-year-old Dutch left-back Dijks is contracted to Bologna until 2023 and has played in every game for the club so far this season, playing every available minute apart from the second half in the club’s 2-1 defeat to Roma.The defender arrived in Bologna from Ajax last summer on a free transfer, quickly establishing himself in the first team. Last season Dijks made 28 appearances for the Rossoblu, scoring 2 goals and helping the club to a 10th place finish.Milan are hoping to add depth to the role for a cheap price, with new arrival Theo Hernandez expected to start for the Rossoneri.Apollo Heyes