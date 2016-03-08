Milan considering Giampaolo's future: report
30 September at 16:55Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly considering the position of rossoneri boss Marco Giampaolo.
Milan's loss to Fiorentina last night was detrimental to Giampaolo's fate and future as the manager of the club. The rossoneri have now lost four games in the league and have won only two in the Serie A. They currently find themselves at 16th in the Serie A.
MilanNews claim that despite the words of Paolo Maldini yesterday after the loss to La Viola, Giampaolo's future is still far from secure.
Many names have been linked with the post but none of the links seem concrete. Claudio Ranieri is one of the names linked with Andriy Shevchenko unlikely to take over the role.
The outlet claims that the rossoneri board is already taking several profiles into account and are looking into what is the most suitable option for them, going forward.
The choice won't be made in the next few hours though as there are certain restrictions and limitations that Milan have. That includes the budget at hand.
Go to comments