Milan, Conti: 'I almost had trouble talking to Maldini...'
10 May at 19:30AC Milan defender Andrea Conti has spoken to DAZN about his experiences with the Rossoneri so far:
"Injuries? I still think about them, especially when I can't play as I would like. I used to do a certain kind of performance and now it is harder for me to do it. I think it's normal to think of not being good enough but I'm working hard. I often wonder what kind of player I could have been without those two injuries. I often ask myself and even after the games I do and analyze the situations. These are questions I will take with me for the rest of my career, but they must be set aside and I must get over it.
"Maldini? Until a couple of months ago I almost had trouble talking to him. You look at him and you see the story, but he is a very humble person. I felt nervous when I met him."
