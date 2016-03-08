Milan, Conti: 'I want to play more; we must face Chievo as if it were a final'
07 March at 17:00AC Milan defender Andrea Conti has spoken to Sky Sport about life at the club; as well as detailing his hopes and wishes for the future.
"The positive form is helping us a lot, we have to maintain a position that is the club's goal since I've been here. The enthusiasm is mirrored from the fans, on Saturday there were 60,000 at San Siro, a lot of support. We have to face Chievo as if it were a final, it's essential for us to get the three points to keep the Champions League dream alive.
"I've been out a lot, I want to play more but whoever takes the field in my place is doing great. The results speak clearly. The coach knows what I've been through, he's been there too, he knows how to manage and when to play.
"Suso returns to the penalty area so many times, something that he was not doing before, doing this job maybe affects him a bit in the final third but if we have this defense is also due to his work.
"I will try to make some bet with someone for the Champions League qualification. With Atalanta, I did blonde hair for the Europa League, I have to do something different;not to be repetitive. Rossoneri hair? Why not?!"
