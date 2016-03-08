Milan, Conti nearing return to full training
01 October at 14:10Milan managed to finally win in Serie A again yesterday away against Sassuolo and it is not the only good news for the Rossoneri fans, as it seems Andrea Conti is closer than ever to returning from a lengthy injury.
According to Sky 's Peppe Di Stefano, Conti is getting closer and closer to return to training with the group.
The fullback can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel after being out of action for over a year due to two knee operations. With his recovery, coach Gennaro Gattuso will have another important weapon for the defence.
Conti arrived at Milan last summer from Atalanta for a fee of over 20 million euros. Unfortunately, as mentioned, he sustained a serious knee injury early in the campaign which came back in the second half of the season. As a result, the player has only played 5 matches for Milan across all competitions until now.
