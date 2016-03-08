Milan, Conti or Calabria to provide backup for new right back: the details
26 March at 18:00AC Milan are looking for a new right back for a summer move with Andrea Conti set to provide the backup, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri’s number one choice for a new right back is 23-year-old Dutch full back Denzel Dumfries. The player, who is contracted to Dutch side PSV until 2023, has been monitored by the Milanese club for some time now. However, the club must also decide what the futures of Andrea Conti and Davide Calabria, who are both fighting for the starting spot.
Conti has convinced former Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli more than Calabria, the report continues, and could remain as a reliable backup option. Calabria, on the other hand, could be sold as the Rossoneri look to manage their books more efficiently.
The 26-year-old Conti has made 18 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1458 minutes.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments