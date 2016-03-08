Milan, Conti's agent: 'Gattuso and Giampaolo didn't help him...'
14 November at 16:45Milan full-back Andrea Conti’s agent, Mario Giuffredi, spoke to Italian radio station Radio Punto Nuovo via Calciomercato.com today, discussing his client and the Rossoneri.
"Conti? He has had two very serious injuries; it takes time to recover. He found coaches like Gattuso and Giampaolo who didn't help him. Pioli has brought Biraghi to certain levels, he is also giving confidence to Conti, but not just talk, with the facts. I know Conti, he's at the level of Di Lorenzo, I'm only interested in his place in the national team.”
The 25-year-old Italian, who is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2022, has struggled for regular first team minutes so far this season. He has only made five appearances for Milan in their first 12 games, starting in four of those. He has missed 63 games through injury with the Milanese side since his arrival from Atalanta in 2017.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments