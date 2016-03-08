Milan, Conti's agent: 'My client had 6 offers...'

11 November at 23:30
Andrea Conti's agent Mario Giuffredi spoke to Milannews.it about his client, here is what he had to say: 'Juve game? He did very well, this surely helped him gain confidence. Interest? Over the summer, many clubs made offers for him. I am talking about Parma, Crystal Palace, Werder Bremen, SPAL and a couple other teams too. The interest was there but he wanted to stay at Milan. Position? He is a right-back, he needs to play in the correct position to have success...'. More to come..

