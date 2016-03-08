Milan, Conti: 'Two difficult years. I am stronger now'

Andrea Conti , Milan's right-back, spoke to Sky Sport about his Rossoneri experience: "It was a difficult two years, even the last period was not easy, but I knew I could get back to my level. I finally made the summer training with my teammates, I can go back to what I was before. I always feel better, I hope that Milan will come back soon to do well ".The defender has faced some bad luck with injuries as of late: "It is said that what does not kill strengthens. It happened to me too. Now I feel stronger mentally, maybe less physically but if you are strong of head you can make up for other things".On Italy qualifying for the Euro with a perfect amount of points: "I congratulate Italy on qualifying. Any call-up depends on what I do here at Milan. I hope so, it is a goal and if a call comes in I would be very happy, while if it does not arrive I will continue to follow the National from the sofa ".