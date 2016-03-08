Milan continue to chase Memphis Depay

20 July at 16:20
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan will continue to track Lyon’s Memphis Depay, according to a report published in La Repubblica.

The Milan-based club are in the market to strengthen their attacking force ahead of the next season and therefore have identified the former Manchester United striker.

Depay had an outstanding time for his club during the 2018-19 season in the French Ligue 1 where he has scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in 29 appearances in the league competition.

Calciomercato have already reported before that there was a meeting between Milan’s technical director Paulo Maldini and Depay’s agent.
 

