Milan-Correa: decisive week upcoming in the deal

04 August at 14:15
Serie A giants Milan are now set to have a decisive meeting with Atletico Madrid over a deal for Angel Correa.

The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move to the rossoneri this summer and talks have been held consistently over the last few weeks, with a deal yet to be reached for the player.

Gazzetta Sportiva claim that Correa wants a move to Milan this summer and Atletico are prepared to let the player go, but only if the rossoneri meet their asking price.

Milan have previously made an offer of 40 million euros plus bonuses which will take the deal upto 48 million euros but the Los Rojiblancos are demanding a fee of 50 million euros.

Talks will continue next week after the parties met last week and there is complete willingness from everyone to do a deal.

 

