Milan, Costacurta: "I expect surprise derby goalscorers"

AC Milan legend Billy Costacurta spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com) about the Milan derby, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Goals? Well everyone is expecting goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Mauro Icardi but I am expecting surprises. Take a look at Milan Skriniar and Alessio Romgnoli, they can make a difference on corner kicks. Musacchio? He is pretty aggressive so he might mark Icardi on the night. Inter have a strong team and they have a lot of quality wingers like Perisic, Politano, Candreva. I think that Inter Milan are more physical but Milan might have more talent. I still think that Inter are a little ahead of AC Milan but a derby can go one way or another. Rino Gattuso? He always wanted to improve as a player and I see him like that as a coach too. He is a great guy and I only have nice things to say about him. The best player I had to mark was Ronaldo, he was a nightmare...".



