Milan could swap Andre Silva for Italian starlet

03 August at 13:35
According to what has been reported by the Corriere della Sera this afternoon, AC Milan are attempting to offload Portuguese forward Andre Silva still and Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, who have expressed an interest in Silva, are preparing to offer Italian starlet Pietro Pellegri as a potential counterpart in an exchange for Silva's signature.

Monaco face competition from Premier League side Southampton, amongst others, for Silva's signature and it is unclear as to whether or not the forward will leave the Rossoneri this summer, or whether he is destined to remain a part of Marco Giampaolo's plans.

