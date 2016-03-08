Things aren’t going well at AC Milan at all at the moment, and the latest episode in the

Already in trouble because of Financial Fair Play considerations, the Rossoneri were recently taken over by the Elliott Fund after previous owner Li Yonghong wasn’t able to pay off the huge loan he underwrote to acquire the club.

And now the son of the fund’s CEO, Gordon Singer, who runs the London office, has spoken to the whole squad after a bad string of results.

Sky Italia write that before today’s afternoon training session, Singer met the whole team along with the entire front office, namely big names like Paolo Scaroni, Leonardo, Paolo Maldini and the whole of the Elliott Fund’s board.

They were there admittedly to express support to the team, which has only managed five points in six games, and has shown defensive frailties which were frankly not expected at the start of the season. The latest blunder saw Alessio Romagnoli gift Empoli a penalty with an errant pass, as the promoted Tuscans held Milan 1-1 in midweek Serie A play.

The weekend was almost worse, the Rossoneri going ahead twice against Atalanta but being pegged back on both occasions.