Milan: Crucial week as Maldini, Donnarumma and Romagnoli futures hang in balance
02 June at 11:45This week is set to be entirely crucial for the future of AC Milan; with a number of decisions having to be made. Firstly, the club are in pursuit of both a new head coach and a new sporting director, after the departures of Gennaro Gattuso and Leonardo last week. Paolo Maldini has been offered a role as technical director whilst Giampaolo has been named favourite to be the new head coach.
However, it is not just a crucial week for the backroom staff but for the players too. Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli and Suso, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport, are all considered to be vital parts of the Rossoneri project and the club would like to better prepare and define their strategies in approach to these three players.
Milan are not eager to let go of captain Alessio Romagnoli but, without qualifying for the Champions League yet again, Milan could be forced to sell if an irrefusable offers comes in that would give them more freedom in spending because of the financial fair play regulations.
Suso and Donnarumma, however, are two who Milan are prepared for the eventuality of them leaving the club. Both could fetch a large price on the transfer market - but such a price will need to be offered if any club, such as the reportedly interested Manchester United, actually want to sign the young goalkeeper.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments