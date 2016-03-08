Milan, curious case of unsuccessful Ante Rebic
05 December at 14:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s newly-signed striker Ante Rebic is surely going through a really tough time at the club in the ongoing campaign.
The Croatia international joined the Milan-based club in the summer on a two-year loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent but has failed to impress neither of the two managers which is why he has only managed 177 minutes of first-team football.
His lack of playing time is annoying Croatia’s manager who has asked the striker to find another team in order to keep his chances of alive of playing in the UEFA Euro 2020.
However, after already representing Eintracht Frankfurt and Milan in the same campaign, the 26-year-old is not allowed to move to any other team in the ongoing campaign in the continent which is why his only viable options are a move to either Major League Soccer (MLS) or Chinese Super League (CSL).
With those options seemingly not a preferred one for player or the Croatia team management, Rebic will be hoping to produce the goods on the field to change the mindset of the management at Milan in order to get more playing time.
Andrea Distaso
