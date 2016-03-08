Milan, Cutrone and Higuain return for Olympiakos; Gattuso’s plan
02 October at 23:40Milan can breathe a sigh of relief; after injuries suffered by Patrick Cutrone and Gonzalo Higuain put the team’s form into doubt, the two frontmen are set to return in time to play in the Europa League against Olympiakos on Thursday evening. Milan did not miss the pair too much, scoring four against a high flying Sassuolo at the weekend.
Gattuso’s plan to tackle any danger of a relapse in injury for Gonzalo Higuain is to not rush him straight back into football. As Cutrone is at a better level of readiness than Higuain, Cutrone will start and Higuain will feature on the bench. The thought is that Suso could also be rested, in favour of Castillejo; who did well against Sassuolo.
Therefore, it is likely that Higuain will return from the first minute against Chievo Verona; likely to rest and perhaps not feature at all against Olympiakos – depending on how the match progresses.
