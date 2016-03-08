Milan, Daino: 'Giampaolo is ready. I would sacrifice Suso or Calhanoglu for Palacios'

13 July at 23:45
Ex-Milan defender Daniele Daino spoke to Milannews.it about the rossoneri, here is what he had to say on the matter:

'Giampaolo? There is work to be done but he is ready. He always played an offensive style of football which is great. Theo Hernandez, Krunic, Bennacer? They are all quality youngsters. I don't think they are 'Milan quality' signings but the rossoneri have to acquire younger players because of the FFP. They can all develop but they will have to give their 100%. Bennacer or Bakayoko? I would've went with Bakayoko. Veretout? He is a good player but nothing special. For 20 million euros I would try to find someone else. I scouted Palacios from San Lorenzo, he would only cost around 10 million euros and he has a lot of quality. I would try to get him. Milan have Suso, Paqueta, Bonaventura and Calhanoglu who can all play a similar role. With the FFP rules to follow, I would sacrifice someone like Calhanoglu or Suso...'. More to come...

