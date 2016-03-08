Milan, Daniel Maldini scores twice as he continues to shine for Primavera
31 October at 21:00Milan youngster Daniel Maldini is continuing his development with the Rossoneri, scoring two goals for the Milan Primavera in their Coppa Italia Primavera victory over La Spezia Primavera yesterday, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
Maldini, son of Milanese legend Paolo Maldini and grandson of former Milan defender Cesare Maldini, could become the third generation of his family to play for the Rossoneri’s first team if he continues his growth with the club’s youth academy.
The 18-year-old forward has struggled for playing time this season, but his performances have led to some preparing to see another Maldini lining up for the Rossoneri soon. Last season, Maldini scored ten goals and provided one assist for the Milan Primavera squad across 26 appearances, showing his development as an exciting attacking midfielder, a departure from both his father and grandfather, who were defenders.
He is contracted to Milan until 2021 and could be the first player to wear the number three shirt for the club since his father Paolo, if he chooses to.
Apollo Heyes
