Milan decide Piatek’s future destination despite interest from Fiorentina, Genoa
30 December at 17:35Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have decided to let striker Krzysztof Piatek join a German club in the January transfer window, as per Corriere della Sera cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Poland international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after the arrival of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović.
As per the latest report, despite interest from the likes of Fiorentina and Genoa, Milan are more inclined towards letting the 24-year-old join a German club instead of joining a local rival in the mid-season transfer window.
