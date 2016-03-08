Milan, decisive meeting with Genoa today to finalise Borini sale
07 January at 10:15Genoa’s management are scheduled to meet with AC Milan today in order to discuss the final details of a transfer of Fabio Borini to the Ligurian club, according to a report from Italian newspaper Secolo XIX via Calciomercato.com this morning.
The report details how the 28-year-old Italian midfielder is set to join the Rossoblu this month, despite the interest from other clubs. Sampdoria and Premier League side Crystal Palace are also both interested in the player, but the Ligurian club seemingly have an advantage over their competitors and are set to close the deal soon.
The Rossoneri are happy to sell Borini, the report highlights, due to his expiring contract and lack of impact at the club this season. The Italian midfielder has only made two appearances all season for the Milanese side, both in the first two league games of the season. Since then he has either been sat on the bench or left out of the match day squad.
Apollo Heyes
