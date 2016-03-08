Milan defender reveals 'Bakayoko has apologised to everyone' after Gattuso row
09 May at 18:50Speaking to Sky Sport ahead of AC Milan's Serie A clash with Fiorentina this weekend, Milan defender Mateo Musacchio spoke on several topics, including the row between midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and head coach Gennaro Gattuso, as well as the club's chances of pushing for Champions League qualification.
"After a few good weeks, a difficult but very important victory came. We have a group that works a lot and we all have the same desire to win. Three 'finals' are left. First is the game against Fiorentina. If we were not to win, then everything would be more complicated.
"We know well that Atalanta is above us, but we have to think about our work, the match with Fiorentina and bring home these three fundamental points. The viola are not in good form but they have quality.
"Bakayoko-Gattuso? We are a strong and united group. Bakayoko has apologised to everyone. He is a great player and a very good guy. Gattuso? He is exactly how he is seen outside. He is a person who says it all on his face, who works with passion. He always stays with the team."
