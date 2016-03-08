Milan, Deputy PM Salvini launches verbal assault on Gonzalo Higuain
13 November at 15:30Gonzalo Higuain was sent off for AC Milan against Juventus at San Siro on Sunday evening, as Juventus extended their impressive league run with yet another win. Higuain’s sending off attracted a lot of attention, especially given the Argentine missed a penalty earlier on in the game, before the end of the first half.
Players, journalists and fans took time to slate Higuain for his performances but there has been one, unlikely, criticism that may resonate. Italian deputy PM Matteo Salvini, who is also the leader of Italy’s hard-right anti-immigration party.
Salvini, speaking at a press conference about the assault of a young referee in Roman suburbs, used his time to attack the Argentine forward:
“Football is the mirror of a country, as a Milan fan, I was at the stadium with my son, I was ashamed of the behavior of our striker. He is paid millions of euros to control himself, it's not for me, but I hope they will disqualify him for a long, long time.”
It was confirmed today that Higuain will miss the next two matches for AC Milan.
