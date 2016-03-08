Paper talk: Milan derby for Liverpool target, Modric wants Inter
12 October at 10:30AC Milan and Inter will be battling it out for Nicolò Barella, one of the most promising Italian midfielders playing in Serie A as well as a transfer target of Liverpool and Manchester United.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport, Barella was watched by scouts of both Serie A giants on Wednesday, when he made his Italy debut against Ukraine. Barella became the 800th player to make his debut with the Azzurri shirt and was one of the best players on the pitch with Italian media that highlighted his personality in his first ever game with the Azzurri shirt.
According to Tuttosport the player is not for sale in January although an offer in the region of € 38/40 million could persuade Cagliari to begin talks potential suitors.
AC Milan have already signed Lucas Paquetà for a similar fee (€ 35 million) while Inter are also monitoring other centre midfielders.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are still very much focused on Real Madrid ace Luka Modric who is still thinking of leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.
Inter director of football Piero Ausilio claimed yesterday that the signing of the Croat in January is ‘impossible’ but the interest of both parties in reaching an agreement is still alive as the player has refused to sit down with Real Madrid to discuss a possible contract extension.
