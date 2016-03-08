Milan derby in race for €35m Udinese man De Paul
21 March at 10:40According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper the Corriere dello Sport, there is set to be a Milan derby for the signature of Udinese man Rodrigo de Paul; with Inter Milan and AC Milan due to battle it out for the Argentine's services.
The reports from CorSport today suggest that Milan are ready to put an offer of €25m on the table, with an added €10m made up in bonuses and youth players to reach Udinese's €35m valuation.
De Paul's agent is due to arrive in Italy later this month, as he discusses all the potential outcomes with Milan, Inter and Udinese.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments