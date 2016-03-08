Milan derby ratings: Italian media destroy Donnarumma, Icardi the best

Inter won one of the most incredible derbies of Milan last night thanks to a late goal scored by Mauro Icardi. According to every Italian sport paper, the Argentinean was the best player on the pitch at the San Siro while the worst display of the night was put down by AC Milan keeper Gigio Donnarumma who made a huge mistake in the final minutes to allow Inter’s goal.



The decisive moment of the derby was that final cross provided by Matias Vecino. Donnarumma failed to intercept it and made Mauro Icardi’s task to score a late winner the easiest job in the world.



Tuttosport rates Donnarumma 4/10 – The goal it’s his fault, the Turin-based paper writes. La Gazzetta dello Sport states that the 19-year-old ruined a good performance with that final mistake and rates him 4.5/10. Donnarumma’s rating on Il Corriere dello Sport is slightly better than those on Gazzetta and Tuttosport as the Rome-based journal rates Gigio 5/10.



Icardi, on the other hand, was the man of the match. Tuttospor calls him ‘Mister Derby’ and rates him 7/10. La Gazzetta and Il Corriere dello Sport says ‘Maurito was vital’ for Inter win. “The Argentinean is always ready to hurt”.



