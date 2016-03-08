Milan, Deulofeu's agent: 'He has remained very close to Milan and could come back...'
14 November at 14:45Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu’s agent, Albert Botines, touched on how his client still has Milan in his heart in a recent interview with British media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com.
"He has remained very close to Milan and one day he could come back, we will have to see how things will evolve. The Rossoneri fans write about him on the social networks: they want him to come back to Milan. Gerard likes Serie A and Italian football. I don't exclude that something can happen in the future.”
The 25-year-old Spaniard joined the Rossoneri on loan from Premier League Everton in January 2017. He made 18 appearances for the Milanese side during his half-season with the club, where he scored four goals and provided two assists.
He has made 14 appearances for Watford so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.
Apollo Heyes
