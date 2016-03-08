Milan director Leonardo in Brazil to discuss starlet with Gremio

05 April at 18:30
AC Milan are interested in signing yet another Brazilian youngster. After the successful signing of Flamengo's Lucas Paqueta in the winter transfer window, Milan director Leonardo is back in his native Brazil to discuss yet another potential deal. According to what has been reported by Fox Sports Brasil, Leonardo has flown back to Brazil to discuss a deal with Gremio about starlet Everton.

Everton has an €80m release clause in his current contract but the Rossoneri are currently attempting to reduce this further. Leonardo would be having a direct meeting with Gremio president Romildo Bolzan, attempting to get a foot ahead in the race for the Brazilian, who is also a target of Premier League outfit Manchester City.

The forward himself has also spoken on the idea of moving to AC Milan; saying at a press conference: "Future with the Rossoneri? I am very happy with their interest. Milan is a huge team. Let's see how it will end: I talk often with Paquetà. If all goes as it should go we can become teammates."

