Leonardo says Milan-Lazio should have been stopped due to racist chants

In an interview granted to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the general manager of the Milan, Leonardo, talked about the racist chants, the howls and the inflatable bananas of the Lazio fans aimed at Bakayoko and Kessie, during the Coppa Italia semi-final.

:"Let's start with two premises. First: I don't speak because we lost. Lazio won on the field and deserved the final. Second: after the story of Acerbi's shirt, we intervened to resolve the case, but we avoided any public statement to favour the most serene approach possible ahead of the Italian Cup. What Kessie and Bakayoko did was a serious mistake, but it is the only episode that came to light in a game in which there were much more insults, provocations and final brawl. We have not reported anything. "

"Before the Sporting Judge pronounced himself, the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Giorgetti and the president of the Figc Gravina have hardly commented on the behaviour of our players and publicly asked for provisions.

After the racist insults to Kessie and Bakayoko on Wednesday, I did not see the same reactivity and the same intransigence. Giorgetti and Gravina, where did they end? The Deputy Prime Minister, Salvini, if l he also got away with a very generic comment, he used the word "shame" only for the game of Milan. And instead, we have to spend the shame for much more serious episodes ".

"There had to be more attention to crush any form of provocation in the bud. There were a thousand reasons to interrupt the game. With the new rules, they didn't even have to wait for the second or third chant, the first was enough to recall the teams in the middle of the field, to make the announcements spread and then in the case of other chants suspend the game. Instead nothing, but the racist chants and howls, yet Mazzoleni pulled straight as if he were the only one not to hear ".