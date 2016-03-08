Milan, discussions underway to decide Paqueta’s future
22 January at 19:45Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s out-of-favour midfielder Lucas Paquetà’s agent has negotiated the future of his client with the top-tier management of the club.
The 22-year-old is highly-rated in the football community but could not adjust to life in Milan after moving from Brazilian club Flamengo for a reported transfer fee of €38 million in January 2019.
There have been recent reports which indicated that Paquetà is now eager to leave the club in order to revive his career and has been attracting interest from French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG).
Calciomercato.com can confirm that the player’s agent has visited the headquarters of the club to discuss the future of the Brazil international.
Even though there is no official word from Milan over the development, but it is likely that the hierarchy of the club will allow Paquetà to leave before the January 31st deadline.
The attacking midfielder has represented his current club in 32 matches in all competitions, managing to score just once and also provided three assists.
Daniele Longo
