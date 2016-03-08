Milan, Donadoni an easier solution than Conte in case Gattuso leaves
Milan has had a poor run of form in the last couple of matches in Serie A. The Rossoneri have gone winless on three consecutive occasions against Cagliari, Atalanta and lastly Empoli away.
As a result, Gennaro Gattuso's position on the team's bench is getting weaker and today's league match against Sassuolo will probably say a lot about the future of the former Milan midfielder.
In the case of a negative outcome against the Neroverdi, the situation would become critical and the Milan management would start thinking about potential replacements.
According to Turin-based paper Tuttosport, the club's desired solution Antonio Conte would be a very complicated operation, seeing the costs of the operation in terms of salary, while Roberto Donadoni would be the replacement that would be easiest to acquire.
Donadoni has been without a job since May this year when he left Bologna after three years at the club. Throughout his career, he has also coached the likes of Parma, Napoli as well as the Italian national team.
