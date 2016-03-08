Milan, Donnarumma and Bonaventura to discuss contract extensions
03 September at 21:45According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, One of the key points on Milan’s agenda now that the transfer window has closed in renewing contracts, first off being star keeper 20-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian has made 166 first team appearances for the side since breaking into the team aged 16, achieving 60 clean sheets in that time. His contract expires in June 2021 and the player is keen to renew, after refusing moves from interested clubs such as Paris Saint Germain this summer and reaffirming his commitment to the Rossoneri.
Another player who will sign a contract renewal is 30-year-old Italian midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura. The player has made 152 appearances for the Milanese side since arriving in 2014, scoring 31 goals and assisting 16 in that time. His contract expires in June 2020 and in the coming weeks will meet with the club’s management to discuss an extension to keep him in Milan.
Apollo Heyes
