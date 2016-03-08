Milan, Donnarumma: "Higuain was exactly what we were missing. Bonucci?..."
05 September at 09:00Gigio Donnarumma is getting ready to face Poland and Portugal with his Italian teammates as he spoke to the press. Here is what he had to say: "Buffon? He is the best, I want to thank him for all of the tricks and advice he gave me. Bonucci? Well we have to respect his decision, this is what he wanted. I wish him the best since he was a great teammate of mine last season. He is a leader who helps the youngsters out. Higuain? He is a great champion and he is exactly what Milan were missing upfront...".
