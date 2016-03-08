Milan, Donnarumma: "Higuain was exactly what we were missing. Bonucci?..."

Gigio Donnarumma is getting ready to face Poland and Portugal with his Italian teammates as he spoke to the press. Here is what he had to say: "Buffon? He is the best, I want to thank him for all of the tricks and advice he gave me. Bonucci? Well we have to respect his decision, this is what he wanted. I wish him the best since he was a great teammate of mine last season. He is a leader who helps the youngsters out. Higuain? He is a great champion and he is exactly what Milan were missing upfront...".