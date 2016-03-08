Milan: Donnarumma rejects new contract, puts Juve on alert
10 December at 11:15Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has rejected a new contract, as per Sportitalia cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Italy international is one of the most highly-rated goalkeeper in the world of football and has been attracting interest from number of clubs, both locally and abroad as well.
As per the latest report, Donnarumma has rejected Milan’s contract extension offer where a salary increment of €1 million was offered which would’ve taken the player’s annual income to €7 million.
The news will be welcomed with open arms in Turin where Serie A giants Juventus are willing to make a move for their long-term target in the near future.
The 20-year-old is Milan’s academy product and has represented his current club’s senior team in 178 matches in all competition where he has managed to keep 63 clean sheets.
In the ongoing season, Donnarumma has managed to keep four clean sheets in 14 league appearances.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments