Milan, Donnarumma to begin contract extension talks soon

12 September at 14:57
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan and young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma are expected to begin negotiations regarding contract extensions in the coming days.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, the Milan-based club are eager to extend the player’s contract but without increasing his salary.

However, player’s agent Mino Raiola is likely to push for a pay rise which will make things interesting in the coming days.

Donnarumma is currently the highest-paid player at the club with an annual salary of €6 million.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.