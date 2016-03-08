Milan, Donnarumma to begin contract extension talks soon
12 September at 14:57Italian Serie A giants AC Milan and young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma are expected to begin negotiations regarding contract extensions in the coming days.
As per Gazzetta dello Sport, the Milan-based club are eager to extend the player’s contract but without increasing his salary.
However, player’s agent Mino Raiola is likely to push for a pay rise which will make things interesting in the coming days.
Donnarumma is currently the highest-paid player at the club with an annual salary of €6 million.
