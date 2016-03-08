Milan, Donnarumma: 'We want to finish 2019 on a high'
16 December at 21:50AC Milan celebrated their 120 year old birthday as they played against Sassuolo yesterday in the Italian Serie A. In the end, the game ended 0-0 as the rossoneri completely dominated this game but failed to score. Milan have been doing better of late as coach Pioli will certainly hope to finish off 2019 on a high. The rossoneri will play against Atalanta next to finish off the calendar year as this will be a very difficult test for Milan. Gigio Donnarumma has been playing well as the young keeper had this to say to Sky Sport:
' Golden Boy award? It's an honor to win it, thanks to everyone who voted for me. Italy? We have done great so far, we now have to be ready for Euro 2020. Atalanta? We have been doing well of late and we want to finish off this year on a high....'. More to come on the matter....
AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 4 Serie A games as they will be looking to keep the positive momentum going. Donnarumma's future was a talking point over the last few years but the young keeper seems very happy at Milan for the time being. You can click here right now to view more general football news
Go to comments