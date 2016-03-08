Milan, Donnarumma will miss tomorrow's Coppa Italia clash against Juventus
03 March at 19:00AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has not been called up for the Rossoneri’s Coppa Italia semi-final against Juventus tomorrow due to an ankle injury.
The 21-year-old Italian shot stopper, who is contracted to the side until 2021, is not fully fit yet due to the trauma he suffered to his left ankle in the side’s 1-1 draw against Fiorentina two weeks ago. Donnarumma’s condition is improving, but he still needs a few days to fully recover from his injury. Asmir Begovic will take his place.
#CoppaItalia: #JuveMilan— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 3, 2020
Our 21-man squad list for the semis second leg
I 21 rossoneri convocati per il ritorno della Semifinale #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/IvwQbyqIOe
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments