Milan, Donnarumma will miss tomorrow's Coppa Italia clash against Juventus

03 March at 19:00
AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has not been called up for the Rossoneri’s Coppa Italia semi-final against Juventus tomorrow due to an ankle injury.
 
The 21-year-old Italian shot stopper, who is contracted to the side until 2021, is not fully fit yet due to the trauma he suffered to his left ankle in the side’s 1-1 draw against Fiorentina two weeks ago. Donnarumma’s condition is improving, but he still needs a few days to fully recover from his injury. Asmir Begovic will take his place.
 
Apollo Heyes

