Milan, door closed for Correa transfer
29 August at 09:45According to the Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, a deal between Milan and Atletico Madrid for 24-year-old Argentinian forward Angel Correa is almost certainly off. The Spanish side are asking for €50m to secure the player’s signature, a figure considered too high by the Rossoneri. Despite Correa’s will to leave, Atletico refuse to lower their demands and the Milanese side are not keen to match the figure, especially after the Rossoneri has already spent over €100m so far this summer, only players such as Rafael Leão and Theo Hernández.
Milan decided to forfeit their Europa League spot earlier this summer in order to work on their Financial Fair Play situation, which has allowed the club to spend highly in order to strengthen the squad and potentially reach the Champions League this season, but the €50m request by Atletico is still too much, despite worries from some that the Milanese side’s attack is currently underperforming.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments