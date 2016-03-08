Milan dream of Allegri to replace Giampaolo as pressure mounts
29 September at 23:15AC Milan are in crisis. The club sit narrowly above the relegation zone after their first six games of the season and the pressure has piled up on head coach Marco Giampaolo, who joined during the summer from Sampdoria to replace Gennaro Gattuso.
Tonight, the Rossoneri lost another fixture, with a 3-1 defeat at home to Fiorentina at San Siro. It appears as though Giampaolo's time at the helm is limited and the Rossoneri upper management are already shortlisting the potential candidates to replace him.
One of the favourites, and the choice of many of the Rossoneri leaders, is Massimiliano Allegri. Unemployed since his departure from Juventus, Allegri would be a clear choice to add a level of quality to the Milan bench.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments