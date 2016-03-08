Milan, dream of Ibrahimovic’s return continues
27 November at 10:15Italian Serie A giants AC Milan and their fan base are continue to dream of a possible return of the veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the near future.
The 38-year-old is set to become a free-agent after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end of December 31 next month.
There have been reports of concrete interest from the Milan-based club in the former Sweden international and an 18-month contract has already been offered.
As things stand, it is believed that Ibrahimovic is taking his time to evaluate the offer from Milan with his family and in particular with his wife Helena who loves the city.
For Milan, it is now the case of not if but when and how soon can the former Manchester United striker join the club.
But anyone who knows Ibrahimovic will know that he does not have only Milan’s offer on the table as there is Napoli and Bologna standing in the que as well whereas he also has the potential to surprise many with his decision-making.
