Milan, €1m distance between Suso's requests and Rossoneri offer

According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, there is still some considerable distance between Suso and AC Milan as the club work with his representatives to sign a new contract.The newspaper reports that AC Milan are only prepared to offer Suso a contract of €4m per year; whilst the Spaniard and his entourage would like €5m. Therefore, it could really be a matter of how low Suso's representatives are willing to go, before Milan decide that they are having their time wasted and choose instead to let the Spaniard, who was a prior target of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid, go in the summer.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.