Milan: €35 million price tag, no discount for PSG’s target Paquetá
25 December at 10:30Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have set a €35 million price tag on the want-away midfielder Lucas Paquetá, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old is highly-rated in the football community but has been struggling to adjust to life in the Serie A ever since moving in January from Brazilian club Flamengo for a reported transfer fee of €38 million.
There have been reports of interest in Paquetá from French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) where sporting director Leonardo Araújo is a big fan of the player and is eager to bring him to the club in the near future.
As per the latest report, Milan’s hierarchy have informed their counterparts in Paris that the Brazil international will only leave the club if an offer arrive in the region of €35 million and there will be no discounts.
Paquetá has represented the Milan-based club in 30 matches in all competitions where he has only managed to score a single goal along with providing three assists.
